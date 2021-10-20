Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Tesla stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $865.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,140,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $749.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $857.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.45, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,448 shares of company stock valued at $60,960,832. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

