TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.12. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About TESSCO Technologies

