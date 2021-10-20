Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. 603,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,117. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

