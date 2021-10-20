Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $199.90. 57,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,868. The stock has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average is $189.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

