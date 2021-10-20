Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.82, but opened at $86.97. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 4,979 shares traded.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

