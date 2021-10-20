The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,994 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.10% of The Aaron’s worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.51 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

