The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of The Allstate worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

