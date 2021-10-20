The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The Andersons stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

