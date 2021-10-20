The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

