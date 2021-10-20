The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

BK traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,751. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Jennison Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 102,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,770,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,302,000 after buying an additional 78,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

