The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $62.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 201,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.