The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.06

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.06 and traded as high as C$80.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$80.98, with a volume of 2,219,647 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$98.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9280102 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

