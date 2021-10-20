The Boeing (BA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect The Boeing to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts expect The Boeing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.56.
About The Boeing
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
