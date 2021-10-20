The Boeing (BA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect The Boeing to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts expect The Boeing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

