The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Boeing by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in The Boeing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

BA stock opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.