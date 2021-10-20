The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of The Boston Beer worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $510.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $496.86 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

