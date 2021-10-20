The Brink’s (BCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect The Brink’s to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Brink’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCO opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

