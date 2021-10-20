The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,514,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after buying an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

