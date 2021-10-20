The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.62, but opened at $41.25. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 14,583 shares changing hands.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

