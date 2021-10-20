The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

