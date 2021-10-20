The Coca-Cola (KO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect The Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Coca-Cola to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Coca-Cola stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Coca-Cola worth $2,611,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.