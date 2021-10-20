The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 1,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 16.47% of The De-SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

