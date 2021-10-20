The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Diverse Income Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.50). 420,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.17. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 122 ($1.59).
The Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
