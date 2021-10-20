The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Diverse Income Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.50). 420,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.17. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 122 ($1.59).

Get The Diverse Income Trust alerts:

The Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.