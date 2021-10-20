The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DDRLF. SEB Equity Research raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SEB Equities raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DNB Markets raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.33.

DDRLF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

