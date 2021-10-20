The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,314 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GUT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

GUT opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

