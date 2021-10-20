The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €845.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €699.25 ($822.65).

