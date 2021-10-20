The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $61.03 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $61.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $52.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.50 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

NYSE GS opened at $412.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

