The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 5.4% Higher

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. 96,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,952,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

