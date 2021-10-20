The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.42% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $57,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GRC opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

