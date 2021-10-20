The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.00

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $628.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.