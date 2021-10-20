The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.47. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

