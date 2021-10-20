The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 404,120 shares.The stock last traded at $77.15 and had previously closed at $76.02.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.