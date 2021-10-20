The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,518 shares during the quarter. The Mosaic comprises 9.4% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 139,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

