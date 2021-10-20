The Sandbox Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $695.02 million and approximately $87.08 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00140863 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006280 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.43 or 0.00608405 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

