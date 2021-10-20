The Sherwin-Williams Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by 57.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. The Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,292. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

