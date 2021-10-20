The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 313.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

The Southern stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.