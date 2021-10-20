The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 8,990 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00.
TTD stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. 2,515,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,533. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
