The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 8,990 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00.

TTD stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. 2,515,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,533. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

