The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,470.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,317 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of The Trade Desk worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,247 shares of company stock worth $3,660,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

