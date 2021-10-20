The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of The Travelers Companies worth $33,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,719,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.20 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.