The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $172.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NYSE TRV traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.31. 19,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,805. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $114.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

