The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $172.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.
TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.
NYSE TRV traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.31. 19,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,805. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $114.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.
In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
The Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
