The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,405.45

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,405.45 ($18.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,475 ($19.27). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,455 ($19.01), with a volume of 25,229 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTC. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Vitec Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,528.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,405.45. The company has a market capitalization of £672.56 million and a P/E ratio of 43.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The Vitec Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

