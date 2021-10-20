TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report $26.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

In related news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 900,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

