Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2021 guidance at $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMO opened at $592.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $616.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

