THORChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.51 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $69.51 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $7.99 or 0.00012111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00067614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.27 or 1.00076070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.39 or 0.06186534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021128 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

