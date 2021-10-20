ThreeFold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94,112.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $94,112.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00069260 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00096114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103668 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.