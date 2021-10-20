Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0137

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $105.20 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00276555 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 130.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

