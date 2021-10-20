Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.20. 414,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,730,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 6.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 17.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 75.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

