TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 196,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 527,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

