Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Acquired by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Tiptree worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $4,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 172.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 347,697 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $2,166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,238. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

