Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 25,244,864 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £44.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59.

Get Tissue Regenix Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Phillips acquired 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,585.58). Also, insider David Cocke acquired 1,086,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,860 ($14,188.66).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.