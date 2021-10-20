TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

